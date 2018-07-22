VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
One minute walk through land of ancient secrets
 
 

Walk for a minute in enchanting Hoi An

Walk for a minute in enchanting Hoi An

By Phong Vinh   July 22, 2018 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
What to do, what to eat if you have a day in Hoi An ancient town.

Destinations

Vietnam notches up another solo travel kudo

Vietnam notches up another solo travel kudo

Laid back, diligent Mekong Delta

Laid back, diligent Mekong Delta

Three days to be enchanted by Vietnam's untouched island paradise

Three days to be enchanted by Vietnam's untouched island paradise

See more

Tags:

Vietnam Hoi An travel destinations Vietnamese food
 
View more

Laos dam tragedy toll still being counted

Cycling through colonial history in Hanoi

How to cross a river without a bridge

Flash floods leave northern Vietnamese high and dry

 
go to top