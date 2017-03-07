VnExpress International
Solar power construction takes off in Vietnam after nuclear plans scrapped

The government is trying to nurture solar energy as the country's main source of electrical output.

Vietnam’s power monopoly evades $85 mln tax bill by declaring false income: inspectors

Vietnam Electricity failed to list massive profits made on the forex market.

Vietnam plans to raise $289 mln through IPO in power firm

EVNGENCO3 is valued at over $2.2 billion.
December 28, 2017 | 12:10 am GMT+7

Vietnam makes power price hike ahead of year-end production rush

Power monopoly EVN is the country's biggest debtor and often claims losses when it wants to raise prices.
December 01, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7

Vietnam gives power monopoly the power to hike prices

Depending on cost changes, EVN will be allowed to raise prices by up to 10 percent every six months without seeking gov't approval.
August 01, 2017 | 10:34 am GMT+7

Nepal, China sign mega hydropower agreement

Water-rich Nepal has a mountain river system that could make it an energy-producing powerhouse.
June 05, 2017 | 05:08 pm GMT+7

Vietnam faces shaky energy future as coal-fired power remains dominant

As hydropower reaches its maximum capacity, the renewable energy sector remains immature and nuclear power seems out of reach.
May 18, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7

Work spins into action at $80 mln wind power project in south-central Vietnam

The plant will be using the largest turbines ever to be installed in the country.
April 28, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

Earth Hour switch-off saves Vietnam around $33,500

Both energy and money are saved in 60 minutes.
March 26, 2017 | 03:34 pm GMT+7

Major coal-fired power project near Ho Chi Minh City sparks pollution concerns

The planned location is too close to Ho Chi Minh City, threatening air and water pollution to home of about 13 million people.
March 14, 2017 | 12:39 pm GMT+7

Explosion injures two at Vietnam power plant

The incident is believed to have been caused by workers welding in a chimney.
March 07, 2017 | 07:22 pm GMT+7

Australia’s Trisun Energy to build $520 mln waste treatment plant in Vietnam

Upon completion, it can handle over 40 percent of daily waste volume from Vietnam’s largest city
February 22, 2017 | 02:29 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to import power from Laos to ease shortage: report

The country has upgraded transmission grids to accommodate the purchase.
November 24, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Indian investor eyes Vietnam's energy efficiency potential

EESL has expressed strong interest in LED street lights and solar projects for the Vietnamese market.
November 18, 2016 | 10:57 am GMT+7

Vietnam's hydropower dam fined $5,200 for deadly water discharge

The large amount of water together with heavy rain was blamed for severe flooding that killed 9 in central Vietnam last month.
November 18, 2016 | 10:57 am GMT+7
