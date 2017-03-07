The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
electricity
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Solar power construction takes off in Vietnam after nuclear plans scrapped
The government is trying to nurture solar energy as the country's main source of electrical output.
Vietnam’s power monopoly evades $85 mln tax bill by declaring false income: inspectors
Vietnam Electricity failed to list massive profits made on the forex market.
Vietnam plans to raise $289 mln through IPO in power firm
EVNGENCO3 is valued at over $2.2 billion.
December 28, 2017 | 12:10 am GMT+7
Vietnam makes power price hike ahead of year-end production rush
Power monopoly EVN is the country's biggest debtor and often claims losses when it wants to raise prices.
December 01, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7
Vietnam gives power monopoly the power to hike prices
Depending on cost changes, EVN will be allowed to raise prices by up to 10 percent every six months without seeking gov't approval.
August 01, 2017 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Nepal, China sign mega hydropower agreement
Water-rich Nepal has a mountain river system that could make it an energy-producing powerhouse.
June 05, 2017 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam faces shaky energy future as coal-fired power remains dominant
As hydropower reaches its maximum capacity, the renewable energy sector remains immature and nuclear power seems out of reach.
May 18, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Work spins into action at $80 mln wind power project in south-central Vietnam
The plant will be using the largest turbines ever to be installed in the country.
April 28, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Earth Hour switch-off saves Vietnam around $33,500
Both energy and money are saved in 60 minutes.
March 26, 2017 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
Major coal-fired power project near Ho Chi Minh City sparks pollution concerns
The planned location is too close to Ho Chi Minh City, threatening air and water pollution to home of about 13 million people.
March 14, 2017 | 12:39 pm GMT+7
Explosion injures two at Vietnam power plant
The incident is believed to have been caused by workers welding in a chimney.
March 07, 2017 | 07:22 pm GMT+7
Australia’s Trisun Energy to build $520 mln waste treatment plant in Vietnam
Upon completion, it can handle over 40 percent of daily waste volume from Vietnam’s largest city
February 22, 2017 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to import power from Laos to ease shortage: report
The country has upgraded transmission grids to accommodate the purchase.
November 24, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Indian investor eyes Vietnam's energy efficiency potential
EESL has expressed strong interest in LED street lights and solar projects for the Vietnamese market.
November 18, 2016 | 10:57 am GMT+7
Vietnam's hydropower dam fined $5,200 for deadly water discharge
The large amount of water together with heavy rain was blamed for severe flooding that killed 9 in central Vietnam last month.
November 18, 2016 | 10:57 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter