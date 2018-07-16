VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hanoi takes first step to reducing noise, air pollution
 
 

Hanoi takes first step to reducing noise, air pollution

Hanoi takes first step to reducing noise, air pollution

By The Quynh   July 16, 2018 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
The installation of 24-hour air monitoring devices will be followed by plans to reduce noise and air pollution, the municipal administration says.

Tags:

Air pollution Air quality index Air quality monitoring. 24hour monitoring.
 
View more

Vietnam deports American citizen arrested in SEZ law protest

Robotic surgical arm lends a hand in Vietnam

In Hanoi, ‘power rangers’ hit the streets on motorbikes

Vietnamese entrepreneur presents a Belarusian transport dream

 
go to top