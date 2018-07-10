VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Heat wave damages rice fields in north central Vietnam
 
 

Heat wave impacts continue to burn north central Vietnam

Heat wave impacts continue to burn north central Vietnam

By Thien Tri, Thanh Huyen   July 10, 2018 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Although the heat is dissipating, reservoirs are dry, there is no rainfall in sight, and larger crop areas are in danger.

Heat wave 2018

Vietnam farmers switch to night shift to escape scorching sun

Vietnam farmers switch to night shift to escape scorching sun

Summer makes it hot for Hanoians

Summer makes it hot for Hanoians

Heat wave sends power consumption to record high in northern Vietnam

Heat wave sends power consumption to record high in northern Vietnam

See more

Tags:

Vietnam heat wave Vietnam drought rice fields north central Vietnam
 
View more

30 years behind bars and loving every minute

This mountain version of pho has a tamarind twist

'There has never been a year like this'

Hanoi’s West Lake stinks again as fish die en masse

 
go to top