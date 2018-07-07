VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Vietnam farmers switch to night shift to escape scorching sun

By Nhung Nguyen, The Quynh   July 7, 2018 | 06:55 pm GMT+7
The sweltering conditions have forced farmers in northern Vietnam to work at night to avoid exposure to extreme heat.

Tags:

Vietnam heat Vietnam farmers global warning climate change heat wave in Vietnam northern Vietnam
 
View more

Mekong delta provinces want more funds to tackle erosion

How to peel and eat ‘exotic’ fruits in Vietnam

500-year-old water wells reflect Cham’s culture in Vietnam

Hanoi home-cooked food delivery scores big in late night World Cup matches

 
go to top