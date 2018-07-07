The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Ho Chi Minh City as a 24/7 ‘convenience store’
1 July 2018
Hanoi double-decker buses to charge lower, run longer
30 June 2018
Vietnam police gun down drug lords in jungle hideouts
30 June 2018
Vietnam farmers switch to night shift to escape scorching sun
By
Nhung Nguyen
,
The Quynh
July 7, 2018 | 06:55 pm GMT+7
The sweltering conditions have forced farmers in northern Vietnam to work at night to avoid exposure to extreme heat.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam heat
Vietnam farmers
global warning
climate change
heat wave in Vietnam
northern Vietnam
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Mekong delta provinces want more funds to tackle erosion
How to peel and eat ‘exotic’ fruits in Vietnam
500-year-old water wells reflect Cham’s culture in Vietnam
Hanoi home-cooked food delivery scores big in late night World Cup matches
Reading:
Vietnam farmers switch to night shift to escape scorching sun
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World