Ask a tourist: What's the craziest thing in Vietnam?

VnExpress sets out onto the streets to find out first-timers' biggest fears.

Durian sticky rice 'burrito' bridges breakfast divide

Americans tend to view breakfast like original sin—a meal you must spend the whole day atoning for.

Backpackers vs. Durian in Vietnam

We brought backpackers in Hanoi into the most adventurous journey.
October 02, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Mekong Delta fruit farmers being killed off by saline intrusion

Vietnam’s 'fruit basket' is dying, and authorities don't have a solution.
July 26, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7

“King of fruits” dethroned as drought sends prices spiraling

The worst drought in almost 100 years in Vietnam is wrecking havoc on the lives of durian farmers in the southern region.
May 17, 2016 | 04:30 pm GMT+7
 
