VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Home-cooked food delivery scores big in late night World Cup matches
 
 

Hanoi home-cooked food delivery scores big in late night World Cup matches

Hanoi home-cooked food delivery scores big in late night World Cup matches

By Nguyen Bac   July 5, 2018 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
No fan wants to stay up late to watch the games on an empty stomach.

World Cup fever in Vietnam

France fans in Hanoi overjoyed as country wins 2018 World Cup

France fans in Hanoi overjoyed as country wins 2018 World Cup

Foreign fans imbibe World Cup spirit in Hanoi

Foreign fans imbibe World Cup spirit in Hanoi

Five times Vietnamese score their own goals at World Cup 2018

Five times Vietnamese score their own goals at World Cup 2018

See more

Tags:

Vietnam World Cup World Cup Hanoi life World Cup 2018 World Cup business
 
View more

Vietnam farmers switch to night shift to escape scorching sun

Mekong delta provinces want more funds to tackle erosion

How to peel and eat ‘exotic’ fruits in Vietnam

500-year-old water wells reflect Cham’s culture in Vietnam

 
go to top