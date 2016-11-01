The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese sailors reported missing two weeks after ship capsizes off South Korea
11 crew members were on board when it hit rough seas, and four bodies have already been recovered.
Vietnamese woman caught sending garbage on 800-mile train journey to Saigon
The woman said a local dump had been closed for upgrade work so there's nowhere for people to dispose of their ...
Disgruntled residents stop trucks from dumping rotten seafood in central Vietnam
The crowd blocked off National Highway 1A to stop the rotting waste from reaching their residential area.
October 03, 2017 | 02:47 pm GMT+7
Unpaid workers go on strike at ministry-run transport firm in Vietnam
Medical insurance and holiday bonuses have also been cut by the company.
August 23, 2017 | 06:23 pm GMT+7
Tourism back on track in Vietnam’s pollution-hit provinces
The northern part of the central coast is gradually recovering from the country's worst-ever environmental disaster.
April 28, 2017 | 03:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese drivers win battle against road toll with bags of small notes
Sometimes, a bunch of small notes can deliver a stronger message than a thousand words.
April 11, 2017 | 09:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam arrests man linked to Formosa protest for inciting social unrest
The man has allegedly spread 'false messages' and incited violence.
April 06, 2017 | 10:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam orders compensation for Formosa toxic spill to be paid by June
The country is still recovering from what is considered one of the worst environmental disasters in its history.
March 16, 2017 | 08:40 pm GMT+7
Botched kidnapping puts central Vietnam town on high alert
Police are still looking for the two suspects who sneaked into a Ha Tinh house and attempted to snatch a baby.
November 24, 2016 | 10:15 am GMT+7
Alleged meth smuggler arrested in central Vietnam
3,600 methamphetamine tablets were seized during the bust.
November 03, 2016 | 10:45 am GMT+7
Vietnamese race against the clock to save what they can from flood
Many houses and schools in central Ha Tinh Province have been submerged.
November 01, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Houses, schools submerged as heavy downpours pound central Vietnam
Many areas of Ha Tinh are in deep water again.
November 01, 2016 | 10:01 am GMT+7
67-year-old man dies after being wrongly diagnosed with 'pregnancy complications'
The patient died while being transferred to a different hospital.
October 24, 2016 | 12:22 pm GMT+7
Thieves boost lighting cable from economic zone which hosts Formosa Vietnam
The loss of 549 meters of underground electrical cables from the Vung Ang Economic Zone has disrupted its operations.
October 23, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Flooded schools in central Vietnam rush to get back to normal
A clean-up operation is already underway to clear mud and muck from schools.
October 17, 2016 | 11:32 am GMT+7
