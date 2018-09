A French construction in Saigon recounts 150 years of history A French construction in Saigon recounts 150 years of history

By Trung Lam September 28, 2018 | 10:29 am GMT+7

Tumultuous events have unfolded in and around a colonial building in Saigon since the 19th century.