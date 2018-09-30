The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Typhoon pounds southern China after battering Hong Kong
17 Sep 2018
Behind the scenes with Moon Festival lantern maker
15 Sep 2018
Hanoi gets into a cat and dog fight
14 Sep 2018
Vietnamese muay Thai warrior
Vietnamese Muay Thai warrior
Vietnamese muay Thai warrior
By
Dinh Phuc, Minh Nhat
September 30, 2018 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
Inspired by his martial artist parents, he chose muay Thai for a professional career and once fought – and won – a bout with a broken elbow.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnamese Muay Thai
sports
Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat
International Federation of Muay Thai Amateur
martial arts
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
A French construction in Saigon recounts 150 years of history
Have a bite of this decades-old wonton noodles in Saigon
Meet Ricardo, a British drag queen in Saigon
S Korean eating star’s seal of approval for Vietnamese banh mi, coffee
Reading:
Vietnamese muay Thai warrior
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World