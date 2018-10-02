The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Foreigners join celebration as Vietnam advance to AFF Cup final
7 Dec 2018
AFF highlights: Vietnam storm into the finals after win over the Philippines
7 Dec 2018
Fans gear up ahead of AFF Cup semifinal return match
6 Dec 2018
Plastic found in endangered green sea turtle’s colon
5 Dec 2018
'Yellow vest' protests turn violent in Paris
5 Dec 2018
Visiting seafood market on HCMC’s Can Gio coast
Visiting seafood market on HCMC’s Can Gio coast
Visiting seafood market on HCMC’s Can Gio coast
By
Phong Vinh
October 2, 2018 | 07:35 pm GMT+7
Locals and visitors relax and enjoy fresh catch cooked on the spot at a seafood market on the HCMC coast.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Destinations
A culinary experience turns soulful on a Hanoi downtown street
Riding the ‘calm rush’ of Hanoi’s West Lake
Why October is the best time to touch down in Vietnam
See more
Tags:
Vietnam
Can Gio District
seafood market
fresh seafood
Ho Chi Minh City
food
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Vietnamese doctors arrive in South Sudan on historic mission
Tourism lesson: What Thailand does and Vietnam doesn't
Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big at Paris Motor Show
Vietnam needs a rehab program for its drug rehab centers
Reading:
Visiting seafood market on HCMC’s Can Gio coast
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World