The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
AFF highlights: Vietnam win 2-1 at semifinal first leg match with Philippines
3 Dec 2018
Bathroom nightmare haunts Vietnamese students
2 Dec 2018
Hoi An offers a twirling experience like no other
30 2018
Vietnamese thugs offer brazen excuses for assaulting flight attendant
29 2018
Why Saigon’s waste segregation plan fails
28 2018
Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big at Paris Motor Show
Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big at Paris Motor Show
Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big at Paris Motor Show
By
Reuters
October 4, 2018 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Vietnam's first fully-fledged carmaker presented two vehicles at the Paris Motor Show on Tuesday.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
VinFast
Vietnam's VinFast in deal with PV Oil for electric car charging stations
VinFast sedan, SUV should cost around $50,000
Experts on the fence over first made-in-Vietnam cars
See more
Tags:
Vietnam
Vinfast
Vietnam first domestic car
first made-in-Vietnam car
Vingroup
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Chinese duck noodle stew in Saigon
Chinatown market to reopen in Saigon after two years
Vietnamese doctors arrive in South Sudan on historic mission
Tourism lesson: What Thailand does and Vietnam doesn't
Reading:
Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big at Paris Motor Show
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World