VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big at Paris Motor Show
 
 

Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big at Paris Motor Show

Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big at Paris Motor Show

By Reuters   October 4, 2018 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Vietnam's first fully-fledged carmaker presented two vehicles at the Paris Motor Show on Tuesday.

VinFast

Vietnam's VinFast in deal with PV Oil for electric car charging stations

Vietnam's VinFast in deal with PV Oil for electric car charging stations

VinFast sedan, SUV should cost around $50,000

VinFast sedan, SUV should cost around $50,000

Experts on the fence over first made-in-Vietnam cars

Experts on the fence over first made-in-Vietnam cars

See more

Tags:

Vietnam Vinfast Vietnam first domestic car first made-in-Vietnam car Vingroup
 
View more

Chinese duck noodle stew in Saigon

Chinatown market to reopen in Saigon after two years

Vietnamese doctors arrive in South Sudan on historic mission

Tourism lesson: What Thailand does and Vietnam doesn't

 
go to top