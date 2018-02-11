VnExpress International
Kicking gaming addiction with Vietnam's martial art

'They have to overcome (personal) difficulties by practicing martial arts, it gets rid of old habits and laziness.'

Montreal master on mission to regain martial arts' credibility wins first fight in Vietnam

Pierre Francois Flores knocked his opponent out with a kick to the head.
 
