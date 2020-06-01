VnExpress International
Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation set up

By Dang Khoa   June 1, 2020 | 10:46 am GMT+7
Members practice at Dragon MMA club in Hanoi, May 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation’s first ever administration has been inaugurated in Hanoi over the weekend.

The federation, established in January, spent its first meeting on Saturday electing a 21-member executive board with Ngo Duc Quynh as chairman.

The VMMAF has set out immediate and long-term tasks like creating an efficient operational mechanism, organizing national and international competitions and developing human resources.

The federation also said it would be establishing a number of MMA training and competition centers in future and advocating its inclusion in school curriculums.

Vietnam legalized MMA in February. There are around 5,000 practitioners and over 50 clubs across the country, including some prominent ones like Dragon MMA in Hanoi and Saigon Sports Club.

