VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnamese Muay Thai champ to auction medal, gloves for charity

By Hoang Nguyen   July 28, 2020 | 08:42 am GMT+7
Vietnamese Muay Thai champ to auction medal, gloves for charity
Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat (L) after winning a ONE Championship match over Japanese Yuta Watanabe in Singapore on November 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of ONE Championship.

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat will auction the medal and gloves he won at the famous martial art event ONE Championship for charity.

"I will sell the gloves I used in my first ONE Championship win and the medal I won. Proceeds collected from the medal will be given to the national fund for the poor, while those from the gloves will be sent to struggling coaches and athletes in HCMC's District 5," Nhat told media.

The auction is part of a martial art event hosted by Nhat himself, named "No. 1 Muay Club Fight Night." The competition will take place at the culture center of District 5, where he lives, on August 2, featuring 24 bouts - 10 for amateurs, 10 for semi-pros and four for pro fighters.

"I want to create a playground for Vietnamese fighters, as well as give those eager to learn more about the martial art a closer look," Nhat said.

Nhat is one of the most decorated and experienced fighters in Vietnam, specializing in Muay Thai and Lethwei (Burmese boxing). He is currently signed to ONE Championship, the number one martial arts media company in Asia and World Lethwei Championship, a promotion firm based in Myanmar.

He is a five-time World Muay Thai Federation champion and four-time SEA Games medalist in Muay Thai. Nhat also won many other Muay Thai international championships and has only lost one match throughout his professional career.

Nhat made his ONE Championship debut on September 6, 2019 in HCMC. It was also ONE's debut in Vietnam. He faced Azwan Che Wil of Malaysia, whom he knocked out in the third round. On November 22, 2019, he faced Japanese champion Yuta Watanabe at ONE Championship: Edge Of Greatness in Singapore, where he won with a head kick knockout in the second round.

Related News:

Tags:

martial arts

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

Vietnam

ONE Championship

Muay Thai

boxing

 

Read more

Tearful son completes VnExpress Marathon in tribute to mother

Tearful son completes VnExpress Marathon in tribute to mother

Thousands ‘run with the sea and sun’ at VnExpress Marathon

Thousands ‘run with the sea and sun’ at VnExpress Marathon

VnExpress Marathon in Hue offers ticket discount

VnExpress Marathon in Hue offers ticket discount

VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon announces official schedule

VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon announces official schedule

Vietnamese gamers set two records in shooting tournament

Vietnamese gamers set two records in shooting tournament

Shuttlecock kicking fails to make SEA Games 31 cut

Shuttlecock kicking fails to make SEA Games 31 cut

More and more Hanoians say can do Kendo

More and more Hanoians say can do Kendo

Vietnam's top cueist to vie in virtual carom tournament

Vietnam's top cueist to vie in virtual carom tournament

 
go to top