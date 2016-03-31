The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
heritage
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Restoring China's Great Wall with the help of mules
Authorities are using primitive methods to repair the Jiankou section of the Great Wall due to its uneven and dangerous terrain.
Century-old Saigon villa stuck in conservation quandary
The owner has been told she must retain its original colonial features rather than knock it down to build a new ...
All eyes are on the million-dollar watch of Vietnam's last emperor
Bao Dai bought it in Geneva in 1954, and the watch will be waiting for its next owner in the same city.
May 10, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
Will Saigon become yet another generic Asian megalopolis?
The city risks losing its tourists if architecture gems keep disappearing.
May 10, 2017 | 11:51 am GMT+7
The memory keepers of Hanoi
A group of architects is spending days and nights to sketch the city they love.
May 09, 2017 | 05:26 pm GMT+7
Endangered species poached in protected areas - WWF
'Unless they [natural world heritage sites] are protected effectively, we will lose them forever.'
April 18, 2017 | 08:03 am GMT+7
Waiting for a repair, Saigon’s oldest temple now on the brink of collapse
'It will collapse any moment and it needs urgent intervention.'
November 16, 2016 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
Magnificent century-old Tax center to be torn down in Saigon
Demolition work at the 136-year-old building will start on Wednesday to make way for a 40-story modern skyscraper.
October 11, 2016 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Golden books document last feudal dynasty
Golden books from the Nguyen Dynasty that ruled in Vietnam from 1802 to 1945 went on display for the first time at the National History Museum on March 31.
April 01, 2016 | 10:11 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter