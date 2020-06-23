Endangered ancient ironwoods gain heritage status in Hanoi

Erythophleum fordii (lim in Vietnamese) is a species of ironwood found in mainland China's southeastern region, Taiwan and Vietnam. It’s a valuable timber tree threatened by overexploitation and listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In a small forest right next to Va Temple in Trung Hung Ward of Son Tay, 42 km northwest of Hanoi, there are 242 Erythophleum fordii trees, of which 85 are classified as ancient.