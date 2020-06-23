VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Endangered ancient ironwoods gain heritage status in Hanoi

By Gia Chinh   June 23, 2020 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
85 ancient ironwood trees in Son Tay, a town on Hanoi's outskirts, received heritage status from the Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment.
Endangered ancient ironwoods gain heritage status in Hanoi

Erythophleum fordii (lim in Vietnamese) is a species of ironwood found in mainland China's southeastern region, Taiwan and Vietnam. It’s a valuable timber tree threatened by overexploitation and listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In a small forest right next to Va Temple in Trung Hung Ward of Son Tay, 42 km northwest of Hanoi, there are 242 Erythophleum fordii trees, of which 85 are classified as ancient.

Endangered ancient ironwoods gain heritage status in Hanoi

These trees are situated on an area of 5.7 ha, surrounded by rice paddies and local dwellings.

Endangered ancient ironwoods gain heritage status in Hanoi

A lot of visitors bring their children here on the weekend.

According to Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Sinh, president of the Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment, it is the only natural ironwood forest that grows in a densely-populated area, hence its appeal. "The trees have witnessed the country's ups and downs over hundreds of years."

Endangered ancient ironwoods gain heritage status in Hanoi

All heritage trees are numbered and protected.

A representative of Va Temple said: “Locals and visitors have helped preserve these special trees, keeping them safe over many years."

Endangered ancient ironwoods gain heritage status in Hanoi

Though many ironwood trees seem to have dead roots and bodies, their branches still grow strong. Local authorities are planning to revive trees deemed down-and-out.

Endangered ancient ironwoods gain heritage status in Hanoi

Most of the trees here are above 10 m in height, the species capable of reaching 30 m when fully grown.

Endangered ancient ironwoods gain heritage status in Hanoi

Some trees take two sets of arms to embrace.

Endangered ancient ironwoods gain heritage status in Hanoi

Young trees, aided by extra nutrient soil supplements, grow in the shadow of their forebears.

Endangered ancient ironwoods gain heritage status in Hanoi

On the weekends, Va Temple welcomes many visitors, mesmerized by the adjacent ironwood forest.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

ironwood

tree

Hanoi

heritage

 

Read more

Sunrise on Giang Hai coast a feast for the eyes

Vietnam not ready to reopen doors to foreign tourists: PM

Binh Dinh museum features beauty of classical operas

Anchovy fishing shot nets a top 50 Agora listing

300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

Experience a regal dawn on Quy Nhon’s Queen Beach

Vingroup starts construction of $1 bln theme park in Hai Phong

A spot of Cambodia in central Saigon

 
go to top