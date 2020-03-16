Palace where Nguyen king was incarcerated for being anti-French

Built in 1898 by the French, the palace (at 6 Tran Phu Street, Ward 1) was originally a resort for the governor-general of French Indochina, Paul Doumer. It was called Villa Blanche after the governor’s daughter, Blanche Richel Doumer. It was later called the White Palace by locals for its outer color.

From September 1907 the French colonialists held Thanh Thai (1879-1954) captive here after forcing him to abdicate due to his strong opposition to them.

Thanh Thai reigned as emperor for 18 years, from 1889 to 1907. He was the 10th ruler of Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), Vietnam's last royal family.