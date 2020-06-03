VnExpress International
Reader’s Digest talks up Ha Long Bay

By Hoang Nguyen   June 3, 2020 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
Most of the islets in Ha Long Bay are uninhabited; many of them are inaccessible to human visitors due to their sheer limestone cliffs. Photo by Shutterstock/Efired.

Reader’s Digest Canada has named Vietnam's Ha Long Bay among the 10 places in Southeast Asia 'to visit before you die'.

"In the Bay of Descending Dragons, a unique karst topography juts out of the sea and forms some 2,000 limestone islets. These often-vertical formations are covered in dense forest. A cruise among the formations is a magnificent way to spend a few days or more, landing on the islets for further exploration, rock climbing and other activities," the international family magazine wrote early this week.

It said curious visitors could take a cruise tour to get the most of Ha Long Bay.

"Beware the season, though. Monsoons from June through September and again from January to March can limit visibility. In any case, it's best to take a cruise to the outlying islands, where fewer tourists venture and the natural wonders are less explored."

Reader’s Digest Canada also chose Bagan (Myanmar), Angkor Archaeological Park (Cambodia), Penang (Malaysia), Bromo-Tengger-Semeru National Park (Indonesia), Luang Prabang (Laos), Mount Kinabalu (Malaysia), Bali (Indonesia), Ifugao (Philippines), and Krabi (Thailand) in the list.

Since its recognition as a UNESCO natural world heritage in 1994, Ha Long Bay has entrenched itself on the global tourism map, receiving rave reviews from travel bloggers and filmmakers for its emerald green waters and towering limestone islands.

In 2019 it received 4.4 million visitors, including 2.9 million foreigners, up 6 percent compared from the previous year.

Ha Long Bay was one of three natural wonders in Asia in CNN's list of 25 most beautiful places on the planet in April 2019.

Also last year Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post included the bay in its list of 10 most popular attractions.

