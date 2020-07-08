A man walks on the wooden planks of a suspension bridge in Sa Pa Town, northern Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Rong May Tourist Complex.

The Rong May (Cloud Dragon) Tourist Complex, invested by Sungate-Group, recently opened the bridge at "Heaven’s Gate" on the top of O Quy Ho Pass in northern Vietnam's Sa Pa Town, which is well-known for its natural beauty and indigenous highland cultures.

The bridge in the Hoang Lien Son mountain range is 200 meters long and 2,000 meters above sea level

The 600 m high suspension bridge at Rong May Tourist Complex, June 2020. Photo courtesy of the complex.

Visitors who chose to take the challenge of "walking" on the 171 wooden steps to cross the bridge will be rewarded with the stunning panoramic views of O Quy Ho Pass and the Hoang Lien Son mountain range, which runs for 180 kilometers in the northwestern provinces of Lao Cai, Lai Chau and Yen Bai.

However, those focused on "surviving" and getting to the other side, might not have the time or the peace of mind to relax and enjoy the views – at least, not the first time.

Visitors are provided with protective gear including a helmet and seatbelt attached to the cable above. On either side of the bridge are "pillars" for visitors to cling on to. The tourist will also be followed by an employee of the resort to help him/her feel more secure.

Normally, it takes about eight to ten minutes for a visitor to cross the bridge and take the stairs to go down.

Entertain the daredevil in you in Sa Pa Suspension bridge in Vietnam’s Sa Pa Town attracts adventurous travelers

"When I took the first few steps, I felt extremely nervous, especially when the wind caused the bridge to swing,"said Dang Thuy, a tourist from the southern province of Kien Giang.

She advised people to "be loose" while crossing the bridge, warning that their hands will get hurt if they clung too tightly to both sides of the cable. "Travelers who want to record videos can use specialized equipment instead of holding the phone that could fall."

Another visitor, Bui Quyet, did not think of recording the views. He said the bridge was "in the middle of the mountain," so the wind blows strongly. "Every step is unsteady, so I didn’t dare to use my phone to record the experience," he said.

The experience on the suspension bridge costs VND150,000 ($6.5) per person.

Last November, a glass-bottomed suspension bridge was opened at the Rong May Tourist Complex at a height of 300 meters, also providing visitors with thrilling views of the Hoang Lien Son mountain range.