VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Entertain the daredevil in you in Sa Pa

By Lan Huong   July 8, 2020 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Entertain the daredevil in you in Sa Pa
A man walks on the wooden planks of a suspension bridge in Sa Pa Town, northern Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Rong May Tourist Complex.

A suspension bridge 600 m high with separate wooden planks hanging amidst beautiful vistas in Sa Pa offers a thrill not for the faint-hearted.

The Rong May (Cloud Dragon) Tourist Complex, invested by Sungate-Group, recently opened the bridge at "Heaven’s Gate" on the top of O Quy Ho Pass in northern Vietnam's Sa Pa Town, which is well-known for its natural beauty and indigenous highland cultures.

The bridge in the Hoang Lien Son mountain range is 200 meters long and 2,000 meters above sea level

The 200-meter-long suspension bridge is opened at Rong May Tourist Complex on June 26, 2020. Photo courtesy of the complex.

The 600 m high suspension bridge at Rong May Tourist Complex, June 2020. Photo courtesy of the complex.

Visitors who chose to take the challenge of "walking" on the 171 wooden steps to cross the bridge will be rewarded with the stunning panoramic views of O Quy Ho Pass and the Hoang Lien Son mountain range, which runs for 180 kilometers in the northwestern provinces of Lao Cai, Lai Chau and Yen Bai.

However, those focused on "surviving" and getting to the other side, might not have the time or the peace of mind to relax and enjoy the views – at least, not the first time.

Visitors are provided with protective gear including a helmet and seatbelt attached to the cable above. On either side of the bridge are "pillars" for visitors to cling on to. The tourist will also be followed by an employee of the resort to help him/her feel more secure.

Normally, it takes about eight to ten minutes for a visitor to cross the bridge and take the stairs to go down.

Suspension bridge in Vietnam’s Sa Pa Town attracts adventurous travelers
 
 

Entertain the daredevil in you in Sa Pa

"When I took the first few steps, I felt extremely nervous, especially when the wind caused the bridge to swing,"said Dang Thuy, a tourist from the southern province of Kien Giang.

She advised people to "be loose" while crossing the bridge, warning that their hands will get hurt if they clung too tightly to both sides of the cable. "Travelers who want to record videos can use specialized equipment instead of holding the phone that could fall."

Another visitor, Bui Quyet, did not think of recording the views. He said the bridge was "in the middle of the mountain," so the wind blows strongly. "Every step is unsteady, so I didn’t dare to use my phone to record the experience," he said.

The experience on the suspension bridge costs VND150,000 ($6.5) per person.

Last November, a glass-bottomed suspension bridge was opened at the Rong May Tourist Complex at a height of 300 meters, also providing visitors with thrilling views of the Hoang Lien Son mountain range.

Related News:

Tags:

Sa Pa Town

suspension bridge

Rong May Tourist Complex

Vietnam

Hoang Lien Son mountain range

 

Read more

Saigon boat owners stay afloat with river tours

Saigon boat owners stay afloat with river tours

The bucolic charm of a Hue summer

The bucolic charm of a Hue summer

Bird-eye views accentuate paradisiacal beauty of Lan Ha Bay

Bird-eye views accentuate paradisiacal beauty of Lan Ha Bay

One more geopark in Vietnam gets UNESCO recognition

One more geopark in Vietnam gets UNESCO recognition

Trawling from shore, a work of art in Da Nang

Trawling from shore, a work of art in Da Nang

Grasshopper hunt a favored summer pastime in central Vietnam

Grasshopper hunt a favored summer pastime in central Vietnam

Don’t dig your own grave, build it yourself

Don’t dig your own grave, build it yourself

Saigon to open new night walking street

Saigon to open new night walking street

 
go to top