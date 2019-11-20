300m-high glass skywalk opens in Vietnam northern mountain

The Rong May glass skywalk, 300m high, attached to Hoang Lien Son mountain range in northern Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Khac Kien.

Rong May Bridge (Cloud Dragon) in Lai Chau Province, 20 kilometers from the well-known resort town of Sa Pa in Lao Cai Province, opened late last week.

Visitors need to buy a ticket at the foot of the mountain and take an elevator 300 meters up to the bridge which is 60 meters from the mountain edge.

The Hoang Lien Son range soars to a height of 2,000 meters above sea level.

Sungate Group, which built the bridge at its Rong May Tourist Complex, said the glass could withstand the weight of 3,000 people at a time, but it is taking no chances and only allowing a maximum of 500.

Admission to the elevator and bridge costs VND400,000 ($17) for adults and VND200,000 ($9) for children, and the company expects 50,000 visitors a year.

The VND1 trillion ($43 million) complex comprises hotels, bungalows, the new bridge, a pool, and a game fair.

This is the second glass bridge in Vietnam. The first is at a height of just 22 meters near Dai Yem Waterfalls in the northern province of Son La, costing VND30 billion ($1.29 million). It has no elevator and visitors have to take a flight of stairs to the bridge. Since its inauguration in April this year there have been reports that visitors get no thrill because of its low height.

The 22m-high glass bridge near Dai Yem Waterfalls in Son La Province, northern Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Kieu Duong.

The Hoang Lien Son mountain range, where the Rong May glass skywalk is located, was voted by travel editors and explorersof National Geographic as one of the world’s most exciting destinations and the most exciting in Southeast Asia.

The Fansipan cable car can be a great way to enjoy its beauty. It takes visitors on an unforgettable trip over Muong Hoa valley and rolling mountains with their primeval forest to Mt Fansipan, the top of Indochina.

Sa Pa, Vietnam’s popular mountain destination, is known for its natural beauty and indigenous highland cultures.