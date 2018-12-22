Hoang Lien Son mountain range, spectacle on the roof of Vietnam

Vietnam’s mountain range Hoang Lien Son is an irresistible charm with its breathtaking natural scenery.

Hoang Lien Son mountain range is among the grandest in Vietnam. The mighty range runs a length of 180 kilometers in the northwest of the country through Lao Cai, Lai Chau and Yen Bai provinces.

At its foot lie picturesque valleys in which ethnic minorities like the Dao, Tay and H’Mong live.

One of them is lovely Sa Pa town, which has become a household name in Vietnam as a tourist attraction.

Last November the U.S-based National Geographic magazine listed the mountain range among the best travel spots for 2019.

It offers visitors breathtaking views from the roof of Indochina, trekking trips through rugged rocky roads and a glimpse into ethnic minority cultures.

Fansipan peak - dance of the clouds

The monument at the summit of Fansipan, the highest peak in Vietnam. Photo by Shutterstock/Ekkalak Ngamjarasvanji

Fansipan has always been an appealing challenge to Vietnamese trekkers as it is the roof of the country. Trekkers usually need a local to guide them to the top, and travel in large groups to ensure safety.

But now, for amateur trekkers, cable cars have come to the rescue. The cable car station is located in Muong Hoa valley, and the system operates from 7.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m every day. A round-trip ticket costs VND700,000 ($30.02) for adults and VND500,000 ($21.44) for children.

The 15-minute ride takes visitors over the beautiful valleys of Sa Pa and lush green forests. As the cable car rises up to the 3,143-meter peak, white clouds will swallow it, but passengers are rewarded with breathtaking downward views and a feeling of floating in the sky.

Through the glass wall of the cable car, visitors can also marvel at the grand waterfalls and gold-terraced fields if it is the harvest season.

Religious experience – city in the cloud

The bell tower on top of Fansipan. Photo by Shutterstock/Tony Albelton

Reaching the summit is not the only goal of the journey. The "city in the cloud" on the way to the top of Fansipan peak offers a religious experience you don’t want to miss.

The religious complex on Vietnam’s highest peak stands amid mighty mountains, concealed in a curtain of clouds and its bell resonating in every corner of the rocky mountains.

Visitors can see a grand Buddha, the tallest bronze statue in Vietnam at 21.5 meters, made from thousands of bronze pieces 5 millimeters thick. This is one of the most sophisticated Buddhist constructions in Vietnam.

Trekking amid nature – Hoang Lien National Park