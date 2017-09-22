VnExpress International
What’s On

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

By Trang Bui   September 22, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7

It's queer week, contemporary dance and time for art shows. 

     Contemporary Dance: Urban Distortions

     8 p.m., Saturday, September 23

     L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi                                                                           
     Exhibition & Film Week: Vietnam Queer History Month

     September 19 - September 22

     Savage Lounge, 112 Xuan Dieu, Hanoi
    Dance Performance: A brief story of a long event

    p.m., Saturday, September 23 at Hoan Kiem Walking Street

    10 a.m., Sunday, September 24 at Vincom Center for Contemporary Arts,            Level B1 – R3 Royal City, 72 Nguyen Trai
    Dance Performance: Tape Riot                 

    10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, September 23-24

    Hoan Kiem Walking Street, Hanoi                                                                      

   A Night of Ballet

   8 p.m., Saturday, September 30

   HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1, 
   Art show: Sights & Sounds of Saigon

   6:30 p.m., Friday, September 22

   The Hive Saigon, 94 Xuan Thuy, Thao Dien, District 2, HCMC
   Talk: Reassembling Transportation Infrastructure in HCMC

   7:30 p.m., Friday, September 22

   Coeverything, 1st floor, 146 Vo Van Tan, District 3, HCMC
   Wintercearig - Performances, Arts and Workshops

   6:30 p.m., September 21 - 23

   The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, District 2, HCMC
   The Exhibition: House of Nguyễn II

   9 a.m., September 21

   Craig Thomas Gallery, 27i Tran Nhat Duat, Tan Dinh Ward, HCMC
Tags: TGIF weekend events HCMC Hanoi Vietnam
 
