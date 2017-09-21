A Night of Ballet

(From Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera)
PROGRAM:
● FALLING ANGELS
Music: Eric Whitacre
Choreography: Nguyen Phuc Hung
Performing: Do Hoang Khang Ninh, Sung A Lung
● DEPAYSEMENT
Choreography: Julien Guérin
Music:
Frédéric Chopin Nocturne in C Minor
Satie & Company Gnossienne No. 1
Gabriel Faure Huit Pièces Brèves Op.84, V. Improvisation
Ludwig van Beethoven Sonata No.14 “Moonlight”, I. Adagio sostenuto
Tomaso Albinoni& Remo Giazotto Adagio in G Minor
Intermission
● SUITE BALLET "CARMEN"
Music: Georges Bizet, Rodion Shchedrin
Choreography: Alberto Alonso
Staging: P. A Kim Quy
Performing: HBSO Ballet
CARMEN
Returning after two years, HBSO will deliver Carmen Suit in its entirety with choreography by Alberto Alonso and staged by People’s Artist Kim Quy.
DÉPAYSEMENT
The contemporary ballet Dépaysement, choreographed by Julien Guérin and performed by HBSO Ballet Group, is set to minimalistic style, however still retaining the sophistication and glamor.
Dépaysement is about a spiritual journey as a wish which becomes a dream for a young girl. In her mind, she dreams to escape from her routine to share emotions with the people she meets in her dream. From that sleep on the sofa, she will travel and will meet her alter ego as she would talk to herself in a mirror.
TICKETS
● Ticket price: VND550,000 ($24.2) – 400,000 – 350,000 – 200,000 – 80,000 (students only)
● Booking and delivery: 028 3823 7419, Ms. Hương 098 987 4517, Ms. Huong Ly: 090 805 7972.
● HBSO Box Office: At HCMC Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 01, HCMC.
● Online Booking: www.ticketbox.vn