VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

A Night of Ballet

September 21, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7
A Night of Ballet
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 30 Sep 2017
Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1, HCMC

World- famous ballet works through successful renditions by HBSO ballet company.

(From Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera)

PROGRAM:
● FALLING ANGELS
Music: Eric Whitacre
Choreography: Nguyen Phuc Hung
Performing: Do Hoang Khang Ninh, Sung A Lung

● DEPAYSEMENT
Choreography: Julien Guérin
Music:
Frédéric Chopin Nocturne in C Minor
Satie & Company Gnossienne No. 1
Gabriel Faure Huit Pièces Brèves Op.84, V. Improvisation
Ludwig van Beethoven Sonata No.14 “Moonlight”, I. Adagio sostenuto
Tomaso Albinoni& Remo Giazotto Adagio in G Minor

Intermission

● SUITE BALLET "CARMEN"
Music: Georges Bizet, Rodion Shchedrin
Choreography: Alberto Alonso
Staging: P. A Kim Quy
Performing: HBSO Ballet

CARMEN
Returning after two years, HBSO will deliver Carmen Suit in its entirety with choreography by Alberto Alonso and staged by People’s Artist Kim Quy.

DÉPAYSEMENT
The contemporary ballet Dépaysement, choreographed by Julien Guérin and performed by HBSO Ballet Group, is set to minimalistic style, however still retaining the sophistication and glamor.

Dépaysement is about a spiritual journey as a wish which becomes a dream for a young girl. In her mind, she dreams to escape from her routine to share emotions with the people she meets in her dream. From that sleep on the sofa, she will travel and will meet her alter ego as she would talk to herself in a mirror.

TICKETS
● Ticket price: VND550,000 ($24.2) – 400,000 – 350,000 – 200,000 – 80,000 (students only)
● Booking and delivery: 028 3823 7419, Ms. Hương 098 987 4517, Ms. Huong Ly: 090 805 7972.
● HBSO Box Office: At HCMC Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 01, HCMC.
● Online Booking: www.ticketbox.vn

Tags: ballet HCMC Saigon
 
Read more
Europe meets Asia in Contemporay Dance: Tape Riot

Europe meets Asia in Contemporay Dance: Tape Riot

Opening: Month of arts practice

Opening: Month of arts practice

Film screening: The Human scale

Film screening: The Human scale

Chef's Night Out!

Chef's Night Out!

Art show: Sights & Sounds of Saigon

Art show: Sights & Sounds of Saigon

Talk: The Poetry of Little Things by Charlotte Patoux

Talk: The Poetry of Little Things by Charlotte Patoux

Talk: The Story of a Transgender Vietnamese

Talk: The Story of a Transgender Vietnamese

Talk: Reassembling Transportation Infrastructure in HCMC

Talk: Reassembling Transportation Infrastructure in HCMC

 
go to top