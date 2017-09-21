A Night of Ballet

(From Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera)

PROGRAM:

● FALLING ANGELS

Music: Eric Whitacre

Choreography: Nguyen Phuc Hung

Performing: Do Hoang Khang Ninh, Sung A Lung



● DEPAYSEMENT

Choreography: Julien Guérin

Music:

Frédéric Chopin Nocturne in C Minor

Satie & Company Gnossienne No. 1

Gabriel Faure Huit Pièces Brèves Op.84, V. Improvisation

Ludwig van Beethoven Sonata No.14 “Moonlight”, I. Adagio sostenuto

Tomaso Albinoni& Remo Giazotto Adagio in G Minor



Intermission



● SUITE BALLET "CARMEN"

Music: Georges Bizet, Rodion Shchedrin

Choreography: Alberto Alonso

Staging: P. A Kim Quy

Performing: HBSO Ballet



CARMEN

Returning after two years, HBSO will deliver Carmen Suit in its entirety with choreography by Alberto Alonso and staged by People’s Artist Kim Quy.



DÉPAYSEMENT

The contemporary ballet Dépaysement, choreographed by Julien Guérin and performed by HBSO Ballet Group, is set to minimalistic style, however still retaining the sophistication and glamor.



Dépaysement is about a spiritual journey as a wish which becomes a dream for a young girl. In her mind, she dreams to escape from her routine to share emotions with the people she meets in her dream. From that sleep on the sofa, she will travel and will meet her alter ego as she would talk to herself in a mirror.



TICKETS

● Ticket price: VND550,000 ($24.2) – 400,000 – 350,000 – 200,000 – 80,000 (students only)

● Booking and delivery: 028 3823 7419, Ms. Hương 098 987 4517, Ms. Huong Ly: 090 805 7972.

● HBSO Box Office: At HCMC Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 01, HCMC.

● Online Booking: www.ticketbox.vn