(From The Hive Saigon)

Indulge your senses this September as we bring together local & upcoming artists of Saigon, showcasing their work of this dynamic city.



Come enjoy some delicious Tê Tê Craft Beer and jam out to Saigonese lounge music on our rooftop. On level 3 journey through a maze of photography by 6 different artists and explore this city through their lenses.



- Art Exhibition

- Craft Beer

- Videography

- Rooftop



Ticket: VND100,000 ($4.4) - available at door.