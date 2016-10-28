#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Brace yourself for full nights out with the devils because Hanoi and Saigon are both ready for Halloween parties. Not in the mood for costumes? Check out our What's On section for a full list of cool events.

|| Red Bull Champion Dash 2016 - Ecopark Ha Noi ||

Ecopark, Hung Yen Province

6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday October 29, 2016

Challenge your mental and physical endurance this weekend with the best elements of OCR (Obstacle Course Race) designed by experienced outdoor adventurers and technical rescue professionals.

"More than a challenge, a way of life".

Save up to 15 percent for Open Registration in Group. For more details, click here.

|| Filmmaking Workshop - Quest On-Site Film Challenge ||

Hanoi DocLab, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Hanoi

2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday October 29, 2016

Join Hanoi Doclab for a free half-day workshop to learn basics of video shooting with your smartphone and enhance your chance to win Quest Festival On-Site Challenge.

For more information, visit their event page.

|| CAMA ATK: Queer Disco Halloween Party ||

CAMA ATK, 73A Mai Hac De Street, Hanoi

9 p.m., Saturday October 29, 2016

Queer Disco Halloween party is back! Expect seriously super costumes, bumping bangers and delicious cocktails. Three rules: dance, dress up and be glamorous.

Free entrance

Click here for more information.

|| Hanoi Creative City: Psycho PUNK - Halloween Mash Up ||

Rec Room, 20th floor, Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen Street, Hanoi

8 p.m. - 11 p.m., Friday October 28, 2016

Rec Room, Hanoi Creative City presents a bass night for tech-heads, synth pop and metal addicts. Get ready for insane musical acts for a spine-chilling Halloween night!

For details about DJs and artists, click here.

|| Saigon Reggae Festival: Garden Reunion ||

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

3 p.m. - 11 p.m., Sunday October 30, 2016

Live art exhibition, reggae DJs and BBQ at cozy Indika Saigon. A team of painters, graffiti artists, watercolor artists and designers will transform indika garden into a place of exploration during the garden reunion. Come and enjoy the friendly reunion!

For more details, click here.

|| Saigon's Lookout: The Haunted Mansion ||

Saigon's Lookout, 37 Ky Con Street, District 1, HCMC

Opening: 12 a.m., Thursday October 27, 2016

"The Ghost of Hui family" - Lady Hui who mysteriously disappeared 100 years ago is still calling her maids at midnight and asking for any visitors to come and "have dinner" with her at Saigon's Lookout.

For more information, click here.

|| Chilloween - Circus Night ||

Chill Sky Bar, 26 & 27th Floor Rooftop, AB Tower, 76A Le Lai, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

9 p.m., Monday October 31, 2016

Immerse yourself in the “Circus Night”with scrumptious drinks hottest tracks beaten by DJ Stormtrooper from Germany. “Buy 1 get 1 free”, schedule your time to party hard on this October 31!

For reservation, visit their event page.

|| Trap Room 7 : Dead Sky x Halloween Pool Party ||