QUEER DISCO world-famous halloween party is BACK!!! And as always, FREE condoms and treats, so come early (no pun intended)! :)



Expect seriously SUPER costumes, bumping BANGERS and delicious COCKtails.



DJs: Hanoi Panic and SadLips.jpg (Dan and Nam) will be providing the party tunes so get ready to dance your asses off.



Three rules: dance, dress up and be glamorous.

Free entrance