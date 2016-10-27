Psycho PUNK - Halloween mash up 

Rec Room, Hanoi Creative City presents a bass night for tech-heads, synth pop and metal addicts.

SQUID EYES - Psychedelic Rock (USA/AUS/SCO)

Sound so massive you'll be amazed that there is only three of them.



V3 UNIT - Synth Pop (JPN)

This Japanese crew are unstoppable and it seems there is nothing they can't do. V3 UNIT will bring something ultraviolet to Rec Room - playing the works of synth-pop legends YMO. If you don't know YMO, imagine the soundtrack to an acid trip in 1980's Tokyo.

Chronoglyph - 8bit / Chip-Tune (AUS)

Chronoglyph takes a old Nintendo GameBoy and turns it into a mind melting, music sequencer with FAAAT bass and glitchy beats. Has to be seen to be believed. Grooving to a GameBoy, never thought we'd be doing that!

Ambition - Metal (VN)

Ambition is an up and coming metal band from Hanoi. They'll be kicking off the night by taking us to the darkside.

PLUS: Tarot readings, drink specials, Trick or Treat and more.

Tickets: VND100.000 ($4.48)

For more information, visit their event page.