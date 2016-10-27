VnExpress International
Saigon's Lookout: The Haunted Mansion

October 27, 2016 | 05:18 pm GMT+7
Opening: 12:00 am, Thu 27 Oct 2016
Saigon's Lookout, 37 Ky Con Street, District 1, HCMC

The haunted mansion is back again following the great success of last year's haunted Halloween Party.

"The Ghost of Hui family" - Lady Hui who mysteriously disappeared 100 years ago is still calling her maids at midnight and asking for any visitors to come and "have dinner" with her at Saigon's Lookout.

For reservation, visit their Facebook page.

