#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Thank God It's Friday! Time to plan your weekend away from a computer screen and to save your precious time, here are our editor's picks for upcoming not-to-be-missed events in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. For full listings, check out our What's On section. Enjoy!

|| Signal Flair: Seen By Scene Festival ||

8 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2016

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van Street, Hanoi

From Bangkok, Signal Flair is a performing art, events, and media company that introduce independent performing artists to the public.

Watch up to 10 selected films with poetry and 20 selected 30-second independent commercials about Magners. Both of them are subject to a $140 prize and welcome all participants. Witness one of Hanoi's talented artists, Claire Allured, bring her own creativity to the canvas inspired by the world and nature of cinema.

Slam poetry battle, freestyle rap battle and funky/hip hop tunes are part of the madness too!

Entrance: VND100,000 ($4.5) (one drink included: Magners Irish Cider or Heverlee Belgium Beer)

|| Contemporary Dance: Hakanai ||

8 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2016

L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

“Hakanaï” is a dance performance in which a dancer moves in a volume of images set in motion by a digital interpreter and the rhythm of a live sound. In the Japanese language, “Hakanaï” defines what is impermanently fragile, evanescent and transient between dreams and reality.

Tickets: VND100,000 ($4.50), available on ticketbox.

|| Onam@Saigon 2016 ||

5.30 p.m. Saturday, 24 Sep 2016

272 Convention Center, 272, Vo Thi Sau Street, D3, HCMC

The Keralaite diaspora in Ho Chi Minh City have established their own tradition of celebrating the Onam festival, which enters its 10th edition this year. Onam@Saigon presents a vibrant variety show of music, dance and stand-up comedy featuring famous singers, actors, artists and chefs from Kerala.

Tickets can be bought from the INCHAM office, Room 103, Seaprodex Building,1st Floor, 2-4-6, Dong Khoi Street, District 1. They can also be ordered by phone 08 3823 8132 or email onam.saigon@gmail.com.

|| Trong Hieu Idol Live Performances ||

9 p.m. Saturday, 24 Sep 2016

Hard Rock Café, Kumho Asiana, 39 Le Duan, D1, HCMC

Trong Hieu, winner of the sixth season of Vietnam Idol, is making his way to Hard Rock's stage for an upside-down night of live music. Born in Hanover, Germany, he grew up with a great passion for music and attended several music shows in Germany. Handsome, young and talented, he is already a superstar in Vietnam. Don't miss him this Saturday!

|| Saigon Artbook Festival 2016 ||

10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday, 25 Sep 2016

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien, D2, Ho Chi Minh City.

In celebration of works from Saigon Artbook Edition 6, a festival day of talks and workshops is going to take place at The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre. The Factory bar will be serving up drinks and music for some all-day chill-out vibes, so come hang out, pop-in to a talk, explore the exhibition and join the arty party.

All events will take place in Vietnamese and English. Talks are free but places are limited so please register before the event. Workshops will charge a small fee to cover running costs.

|| Land Of Dreams ||

4 p.m., Sunday, 25 September 2016

SECC, 799 Nguyen Van Linh, D7, HCMC

Join thousands of music lovers for one of the biggest outdoor music festivals in the city, featuring the world's top DJs. The line-up: Swanky Tunes, Unicorn Slayer, Jaycen A'Mour, Pharreal Phuong, David Pham, Bee Ajam.

Book tickets on Ticket Box.

|| Europe Meets Asia In Contemporary Dance Festival ||

8 p.m., 25-27 September 2016

Saigon Opera House, 2 Lam Son Square, D1, HCMC

Over three days at the Saigon Opera House, audiences can experience contemporary dance in a variety of styles from Germany, Austria and of course host nation Vietnam at the Europe meets Asia in Contemporary Dance Festival.

Actual pieces that explore the depths of human beings, breathtaking choreography and impressive light and media installations promise to bring you closer to the incredibly diverse expressions of contemporary dance.

Tickets: VND100,000, available on ticketbox. For more information, visit: hanoidancefestival.com.

