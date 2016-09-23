Onam@Saigon 2016

VnExpress International
September 23, 2016 | 10:35 am GMT+7
Opening: 05:30 pm, Sat 24 Sep 2016
272 Convention Center, 272, Vo Thi Sau Street, D3, HCMC

The Keralaite diaspora

how-to-unsuck-your-life-ed-3

The harvest festival Onam (Malayalam) is the major Hindu festival celebrated in Kerala, India. It is also the State festival of Kerala with State holidays on four days starting from Onam Eve (Uthradom) to the 3rd Onam Day.

The Keralaite diaspora in Ho Chi Minh City have established their own tradition of celebrating the Onam festival, which enters its 10th edition this year. Onam@Saigon presents a vibrant variety show of music, dance and stand-up comedy featuring famous singers, actors, artists and chefs from Kerala.

Those taking to the stage this year include Nandu, an actor who leads a team of gifted, award winning professional singers like Sudeep Kumar, Pradeep Babu & Akhila Anand. Their supporting cast includes Indian & Vietnamese dancers who will perform both classical and Bollywood dances. 

Tickets can be bought from the INCHAM office, Room 103, Seaprodex Building,1st Floor, 2-4-6, Dong Khoi Street, District 1. They can also be ordered by phone 08 3823 8132 or email onam.saigon@gmail.com.

