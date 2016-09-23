VnExpress International
Contemporary Dance: Hakanai

September 23, 2016 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 24 Sep 2016
L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

l’Espace

“Hakanaï” is a dance performance in which a dancer moves in a volume of images set in motion by a digital interpreter and the rhythm of a live sound.

Between the boundaries of dance and digital arts, this show achieves the impossible things: the molten body movement and images that give rise to a real but imaginary and ambiguous space that precisely defines the term Japanese “Hakanaï”. Because in the Japanese language, “Hakanaï” defines what is impermanently fragile, evanescent, transient between dream and reality. This old word evokes an elusive material associated with the human condition and its precariousness, but also associated with nature. It is written by combining two elements, man and dream. This symbolic collage is the starting point of that partition for a dancer encountering images which are animated live, according to physical movement, the rhythm of the live sound. Following the performance time, digital installation is open to spectators.

The event takes place under the framework of the dance festival “Europe meets Asia in Contemporary Dance 2016”.

Adrien Mondot & Claire Bardainne: Concept
Akiko KAJIHARA: Dance
Clément AUBRY: Sound performance
Jérémy CHARTIER: Digital performance
Christophe Sartori, Loïs Drouglazet: Sound creation

Watch the performance’s trailer here:

Tickets: VND100,000 ($4.5), available on ticketbox.

hanoi
