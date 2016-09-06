Europe meets Asia in Contemporary Dance Edition 2016

VnExpress International
September 6, 2016 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Wed 21 Sep 2016
Youth Theater, 11 Ngo Thi Nham Street, Hanoi

Hanoi Dance Festival

Annual dance festival "Europe meets Asia in Contemporary Dance" will take place this year for the sixth time. The festival, coordinated by the Goethe-Institut, has successfully contributed to raising awareness of contemporary dance in Hanoi since 2011. The artistic and cultural event promotes and enhances the value of contemporary dance in Vietnam, creating a bridge for artists to exchange and to share experiences. "Europe meets Asia in Contemporary Dance" is an initiative of EUNIC, a network of European cultural institutes and embassies in Hanoi, in cooperation with the Vietnam Youth Theater and the HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra (HBSO).

Vietnam_The Roof_ Phuc Hai, Son Tran

Over six days and at two venues in Hanoi - the National Youth Theatre and Star Galaxy - audiences can experience contemporary dance in a variety of styles from Germany, France, Israel, Japan, Austria as well as the host country that explore the innermost depths of human beings, staged with breathtaking choreography and impressive lighting and media installations. The productions from Germany, Austria and Vietnam will also be seen in HCMC - the festival is growing and thriving!

Vietnam - Yes Yes No No - Trinh Xuan Hai

Ticket price VND100,000 ($4.5), available online here.

