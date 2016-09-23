Saigon Artbook Festival 2016

In celebration of works from Saigon Artbook Edition 6, a festival day of talks and workshops is going to take place at The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre.

The Factory bar will be serving up drinks and music for some all-day chill-out vibes, so come hang out, pop-in to a talk, explore the exhibition and join the arty party.

All events will take place in Vietnamese and English.

Talks are free but places are limited so please register before the event.

Visitors in Saigon Artbook 6 Party taken place on September 16 2016 in The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre. Photo by Saigon Artbook

Calm by Nguyen Ngoc Vu, one of the works featured in Saigon Artbook 6th Edition. Photo by Saigon Artbook

Festival line-up:

10 – 11 a.m. Vin Space Workshop for Kids (8-12 yrs) 1.30 – 2.30 p.m. Bao Zoan Artist Talk 2.30 – 4 p.m. Nathan Larson Printmaking Workshop 4 – 5 p.m. RICE Creative "Ethics of Design" Art Talk 5 – 6 p.m. Quynh Lam Artist Talk 6 – 7 p.m. Nguyen Ngoc Vu Artist Talk 7 – 8 p.m. Shyevin S’ng Curator Art Talk 8 – 10 p.m. Bar Party Time

Free Exhibition Tour with Project Manager, Maria Sowter @ 3.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

Free enterance all day.

Workshops will charge a small fee to cover running costs.