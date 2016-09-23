Saigon Artbook Festival 2016

In celebration of works from Saigon Artbook Edition 6, a festival day of talks and workshops is going to take place at The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre.
The Factory bar will be serving up drinks and music for some all-day chill-out vibes, so come hang out, pop-in to a talk, explore the exhibition and join the arty party.
All events will take place in Vietnamese and English.
Talks are free but places are limited so please register before the event.
|
Visitors in Saigon Artbook 6 Party taken place on September 16 2016 in The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre. Photo by Saigon Artbook
|
Calm by Nguyen Ngoc Vu, one of the works featured in Saigon Artbook 6th Edition. Photo by Saigon Artbook
Festival line-up:
|10 – 11 a.m.
|Vin Space Workshop for Kids (8-12 yrs)
|1.30 – 2.30 p.m.
|Bao Zoan Artist Talk
|2.30 – 4 p.m.
|Nathan Larson Printmaking Workshop
|4 – 5 p.m.
|RICE Creative "Ethics of Design" Art Talk
|5 – 6 p.m.
|Quynh Lam Artist Talk
|6 – 7 p.m.
|Nguyen Ngoc Vu Artist Talk
|7 – 8 p.m.
|Shyevin S’ng Curator Art Talk
|8 – 10 p.m.
|Bar Party Time
Free Exhibition Tour with Project Manager, Maria Sowter @ 3.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.
Free enterance all day.
Workshops will charge a small fee to cover running costs.