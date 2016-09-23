Signal Flair: Seen By Scene Festival

Signal Flair is back in Hanoi, introducing artists from many different backgrounds such as film, music, comedy, poetry, dance, theatre, art, DJs etc.

Watch up to 10 selected films with poetry and 20 selected 30-second independent commercials about Magners. Both of them are subject to a $140 prize and welcome all participants. Witness one of Hanoi's talented artists, Claire Allured, bring her own creativity to the canvas inspired by the world and nature of cinema.

Signal Flair is a performing art, events, and media company from Bangkok that introduce independent performing artists to the public.

Slam poetry battle, freestyle rap battle and funky/hip hop tunes are part of the madness too!

Schedule:

8:30 p.m. (Doors Open)

9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Film Festival)

10:00 p.m. - 10:15 p.m. (WWI - Word War 1)

10:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. (Beat A Rhyme)

10:30 p.m. - 3:00 AM (DJs Unite)

Entrance: VND100,000 ($4.5) (one drink included: Magners Irish Cider or Heverlee Belgium Beer)