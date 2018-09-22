Weekly roundup: Death of president, Hanoi's drug overdose, trekking guide from first-timer and more

|
Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang dies aged 62
Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang died Friday morning of a rare illness.
|
Hanoi investigates music fest deaths amidst a passing-the-buck game
As agencies say ‘not me,’ Hanoi has begun probing drug overdose deaths at a Hanoi music festival.
|
Foreigners cash in on teaching English in Vietnam
With average monthly earnings of $2,000, teaching English as a second language is a lucrative deal for many foreigners.
|
Vietnam takes Bali’s place as top Aussie travel choice
Vietnam has become the favorite travel destination for Australians, pushing Indonesia’s Bali off that perch, says booking site Webjet.
|
On Saigon's outskirts, many housing projects turn into ghost towns
Housing estates abandoned at various stages of completion in HCMC and neighboring provinces wear a desolate, even eerie look.
|
Vietnam’s best trek is no walk in the park
The Ta Nang-Phan Dung trekking route is tough on newcomers, but justifies all the raves it gets.
|
Vietnam sees high-speed train flying high
The trans-Vietnam high-speed rail is back on the agenda, with officials saying it can compete with aeroplanes for business.
|
You cannot go wrong, going to Ninh Thuan
Most unusual sights and experiences await visitors to Ninh Thuan Province in south-central Vietnam
|
Vietnam mafia ups role in ivory smuggling
With 978 kilograms seized this year, Vietnam remains a hub for ivory smuggling, a report says.
|
Saigon brings an endless longing into play
In four hours, four decades of Saigon’s history step on to the stage under French-Vietnamese director Caroline Guilela Nguyen.
|