VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: Death of president, Hanoi's drug overdose, trekking guide from first-timer and more

September 22, 2018 | 08:05 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: President death, Hanois mass overdose, trekking guide for first-timer and more

Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang dies aged 62

 Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang died Friday morning of a rare illness.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
Weekly roundup: President death, Hanois mass overdose, trekking guide for first-timer and more - 2

Hanoi investigates music fest deaths amidst a passing-the-buck game

As agencies say ‘not me,’ Hanoi has begun probing drug overdose deaths at a Hanoi music festival.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
Weekly roundup: President death, Hanois mass overdose, trekking guide for first-timer and more - 4

Foreigners cash in on teaching English in Vietnam

With average monthly earnings of $2,000, teaching English as a second language is a lucrative deal for many foreigners.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
Weekly roundup: President death, Hanois mass overdose, trekking guide for first-timer and more - 6

Vietnam takes Bali’s place as top Aussie travel choice

Vietnam has become the favorite travel destination for Australians, pushing Indonesia’s Bali off that perch, says booking site Webjet.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
Weekly roundup: President death, Hanois mass overdose, trekking guide for first-timer and more - 8

On Saigon's outskirts, many housing projects turn into ghost towns

Housing estates abandoned at various stages of completion in HCMC and neighboring provinces wear a desolate, even eerie look.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
Weekly roundup: President death, Hanois mass overdose, trekking guide for first-timer and more - 10

Vietnam’s best trek is no walk in the park

The Ta Nang-Phan Dung trekking route is tough on newcomers, but justifies all the raves it gets.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
Weekly roundup: President death, Hanois mass overdose, trekking guide for first-timer and more - 12

Vietnam sees high-speed train flying high

The trans-Vietnam high-speed rail is back on the agenda, with officials saying it can compete with aeroplanes for business.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
Weekly roundup: President death, Hanois mass overdose, trekking guide for first-timer and more - 14

You cannot go wrong, going to Ninh Thuan

Most unusual sights and experiences await visitors to Ninh Thuan Province in south-central Vietnam
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
Weekly roundup: President death, Hanois mass overdose, trekking guide for first-timer and more - 16

Vietnam mafia ups role in ivory smuggling

With 978 kilograms seized this year, Vietnam remains a hub for ivory smuggling, a report says.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
Weekly roundup: President death, Hanois mass overdose, trekking guide for first-timer and more - 18

Saigon brings an endless longing into play

In four hours, four decades of Saigon’s history step on to the stage under French-Vietnamese director Caroline Guilela Nguyen.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20
Weekly roundup: President death, Hanois mass overdose, trekking guide for first-timer and more - 20

First metro line gets on track with trial run in Hanoi
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: Dog meat debate, flat ASEAN prospects, Saigon tour and more

Weekly roundup: Dog meat debate, flat ASEAN prospects, Saigon tour and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more

Weekly roundup: Football fever, review of Monsanto's guilt, long weekend plan and more

Weekly roundup: Football fever, review of Monsanto's guilt, long weekend plan and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup Vietnam stories education infrastructure ultra rich
 
Read more
Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang: a distinguished journey

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang: a distinguished journey

Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang dies aged 62

Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang dies aged 62

Japan, Vietnam universities collaborate for climate change battle

Japan, Vietnam universities collaborate for climate change battle

Vietnam reiterates stance after British, Japanese South China Sea drills

Vietnam reiterates stance after British, Japanese South China Sea drills

First metro line gets on track with trial run in Hanoi

First metro line gets on track with trial run in Hanoi

Man sentenced to 14 years in jail for attempted subversion

Man sentenced to 14 years in jail for attempted subversion

14 Vietnam War martyrs’ remains found in central Vietnam

14 Vietnam War martyrs’ remains found in central Vietnam

 
go to top