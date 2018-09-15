VnExpress International
Foreigners cash in on teaching English in Vietnam

By Nguyen Quy   September 15, 2018 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
A foreign teacher at an English class in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress

With average monthly earnings of $2,000, teaching English as a second language is a lucrative deal for many foreigners.

A survey done by Go Overseas, a U.S.-based listing and reviews site for programs abroad, reveals that Vietnam is among the world's nine countries that pay the highest salaries for ESL (English as a Second Language) teachers.

With data updated until May this year, the survey found that a foreign English teacher can earn from VND22.7 million to VND45.5 million ($1,000 to 2,000) a month in Vietnam, where the average annual income last year was $2,385.

English is an obligatory subject from sixth grade across Vietnam and in large cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, many primary schools opt for English programs for students and demand high proficiency. 

Therefore, the ESL industry has been thriving in Vietnam in recent years, with jobs offering high salaries available all year round.

Candidates only need to hold a bachelor’s degree and a TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) certificate; and previous experience in teaching is highly preferred.

The report, based on ESL teacher’s salaries collected across Asia and the Middle East, reveals that the UAE tops the list with ESL teaching wage range at around $3,500-5,500 per month, followed by Japan, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, South Korea and China. 

The report with survey results also noted Vietnam offers beautiful beaches, mountains, rice terraces, world heritage sites, plus low cost of living from transportation to accomodation, making it a dream destination for expats

TEFL Exchange, a community for teachers of English as a foreign language, last year ranked Vietnam the second best place in the world to teach English.

Meanwhile, Vietnam only came in 31st among 72 countries in the world and seventh among 19 Asian countries in English proficiency, according to the annual English Proficiency Index released in 2016 by the Swiss Education First (EF), a global language training company.

