Vietnam named most affordable country in the world for foreigners

The Expat Insider 2017 survey released on Thursday has put Vietnam in the spotlight as the cheapest place to live for expats.

The country has jumped five places from the previous year to top the 2017 table, confirming how affordable it is for foreigners to live and work here.

The survey was developed by asking 12,519 respondents, representing 166 nationalities and living in 188 countries around the world, how they felt about their financial situation, and whether their disposable income was sufficient to cover their expenses.

The cost of living in each country was compiled from the global cost of living database Numbeo. All amounts are in U.S. dollars and current as of September 2017.

Mexico and Colombia round off the top three most affordable locations, while expats living in Switzerland and Israel find it the hardest to get by on the money they make.

Vietnam is the winner of the low cost of living this year. Photo courtesy of InterNations.

Lower living costs help expats to balance the books and ease the financial burden of living overseas.

Most expats in Vietnam feel satisfied with the money they make. Nearly one in five respondents said that they have far more money at their disposal than their lifestyles require.

If you are looking for a place to build a career, consider moving to Vietnam. Employers here are always looking for expats, and finding a job in the Southeast Asian country is much easier than elsewhere, according to the report.