Vietnam a dream destination for expats

Getting a job is easy, cost of living is low, and quality of life is high.

It sounded too good to be true, but Samantha Beukes decided to check the place out.

Friends had been raving on Facebook about living the good life in Vietnam.

It was true.

When she first came to Vietnam from South Africa, Beukes spent a month traveling around the most famous destinations in the country.

And then, almost effortlessly, the 25-year-old found a job that she was very happy with. Opportunities to work in Vietnam, she realized, were more easily available here than in her own country.

The abundance of job opportunities in several fields that Vietnam needs to tap international expertise in has been attracting many expats from all over the world. Between 2004 and 2015, the number of foreigners working in the country surged by more than six times, according to the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Vietnam has been named among the top 10 destinations for expats in the world in the 2018 Expat Insider survey of InterNations, a global expat network with 3.1 million members.



An overwhelming majority - 81 percent - of surveyed expats described the Vietnamese people as welcoming, and 73 percent said it was easy to settle down in the country.

Official data shows that there are now 83,500 expats working in the country, a number that has been increasing steadily since Vietnam launched its Doi Moi or renovation policy in 1986, firmly putting behind the long years of war and its aftermath.

While many expats come here because finding jobs is very difficult for them back home, many are also drawn by the vibrant life they can enjoy even as they earn and save.

High demand

Vietnam’s rapid growth after years of relative isolation has also led to high demand for expertise in various areas, and this is most visible in the need for English teachers from kindergarten to university level.

“Expats are just a quick Facebook search away from finding many high paid jobs, including teaching,” Samantha said. Currently, Samantha teaches at an international school, and four out of five foreigners she knows in the country are doing the same job.

While English teaching jobs are most sought after by expats without much experience or advanced education, Vietnam also offers jobs aplenty in other sectors.

Manufacturing, banking and retails are sectors that have a high demand for expats in the country, according to Ngo Thi Ngoc Lan, regional director of Navigos Search, which provides executive search services in Vietnam.