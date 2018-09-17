VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam mafia ups role in ivory smuggling

By Dang Khoa   September 17, 2018 | 08:52 pm GMT+7
Vietnam mafia ups role in ivory smuggling
Police seized a ton of ivory hidden inside a container in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress

With 978 kilograms seized this year, Vietnam remains a hub for ivory smuggling, a new report says.

The Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), a London-based NGO, has released a report titled “Exposing the Hydra: The growing role of Vietnamese syndicates in ivory trafficking.”

Most of the ivory seized by Vietnamese authorities originate in African countries and enter the country via sea, air and land routes with the help of some “specialists”, the report says.

For each kilogram of ivory, these specialists charge between $145 - $417 for services like “clearance and transportation from Laos and Cambodia into Vietnam; “delivery”; or “sourcing ivory and clearance in Vietnam.”

Typically the ivory is concealed among legal goods like timber, agricultural products, art works and other items.

Since 2009, Vietnamese authorities have been able to seize more than 56 tons of ivory. About 20 tons of ivory linked to Vietnam were seized in other countries in the same period. This is equivalent to nearly 11,500 elephants, the EIA report says.

An AFP report had earlier said that elephant ivory can fetch up to $1,100 per kilogram.

More than 20,000 African elephants are killed each year in order to meet demand for ivory trinkets and ornamental objects, according to a WWF report released in March 2018.

Vietnam outlawed the ivory trade in 1992 but smuggling has not stopped. The country remains one of the major transit points for tusks trafficked from Africa to China and other parts of Asia.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Environmental Investigation Agency Ivory trade wildlife trafficking
 
Read more
Hanoi suspends music fests after drug overdose deaths

Hanoi suspends music fests after drug overdose deaths

Super Typhoon Mangkhut to let off Vietnam lightly

Super Typhoon Mangkhut to let off Vietnam lightly

Living in small alleys? HCMC buses may still pick you up

Living in small alleys? HCMC buses may still pick you up

Bank heist suspect arrested in southern Vietnam

Bank heist suspect arrested in southern Vietnam

Seven die of suspected overdose at Hanoi music fest

Seven die of suspected overdose at Hanoi music fest

HCMC urban planning ‘mistakes’ cost Thu Thiem families dear

HCMC urban planning ‘mistakes’ cost Thu Thiem families dear

Typhoon Mangkhut rips through Hong Kong as Philippines toll rises

Typhoon Mangkhut rips through Hong Kong as Philippines toll rises

 
go to top