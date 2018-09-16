You cannot go wrong, going to Ninh Thuan

Most unusual sights and experiences await visitors to Ninh Thuan Province in south-central Vietnam

Ninh Thuan has been in the news recently as an ideal location for generating renewable energy. It was also in the news a few years ago as the site for nuclear power plants, plans for which have since been shelved. But this south-central province is notable for many other features that sets it apart from other locations in the country. One of the driest provinces in Vietnam marks the curve on the S-shaped nation’s coastline. Given its proximity to famous tourist destinations like Nha Trang and Da Lat, Ninh Thuan is surprisingly unspoilt. This arid land does not just boast a highly picturesque coastal route, it has a topographic diversity that situates it between the desert and the sea. It also carries vestiges of the Champa Kingdom, underlining the province’s historical importance. Two provincial routes are part of Ninh Thuan’s 107km long coastal road: DT701, from Ca Na to Phan Rang; and DT702, from Phan Rang to Binh Tien. One day on each route, visiting several tourism spots on the way will open your eyes to Ninh Thuan’s charms.

Photo by VnExpress/Linh Sea

Day 1 Top on the day’s agenda are impressive sea landscapes on the DT 702 route. It starts from Phan Rang city and runs 50km or so towards Khanh Hoa Province.

Photo by VnExpress/Linh Sea

The first stop on this route is Vinh Hy Bay, one of the most beautiful in the country. Glass bottom boats allow visitors to see its coral treasures. Fresh seafood is a perk, here. Boat rentals range from VND50,000 - 100,000 ($2.14-4.29) per person.

The Binh Tien beach on the border of Ninh Thuan and Khanh Hoa provinces, with a long coastal line surrounded by rocky mountains, is as picturesque as it can get. The beach is quite serene, with small waves and light breezes. Apart from the fresh seafood, services for visitors to get to pristine beaches that cannot be reached by road are a specialty. On the way from Phan Rang to Binh Tien, there are several secluded beaches to choose from, including Ninh Chu, Bai Rua, Bai Thung, Bai Chuoi, Bai Kinh and Nuoc Ngot. The coral reef cave The Rai Cave is an old giant coral reef surrounded by high rock ranges eroded gradually by the waves. As the water occasionally surges above the reef and crashes down, “the waterfall on the sea” takes shape, much to the delight of photographers. Locals explain the name of the cave in two ways. It could be derived from otters (which are called ‘rai’ in Vietnamese) that used to inhabit the cave in large numbers. On the other hand, the cave was also home to the “rai” plant (Dipterocarpus alatus) from which oil was extracted to waterproof boats.

Another coral reef treasure in Ninh Thuan can be found on Do Island. Around 16km from the Rai Cave, this large area has many reefs and green mossy rocks. To get there, take directions from My Hiep village in Thanh Hai commune, Ninh Hai District. A sandy trail through a poplar grove leads to Do Island. It is a tough one for motorbikes to tackle. A large area of Do Island is covered with sharp rocks, so care must be taken while walking, or the feet can get hurt. A lot of the time, this island is not crowded, and you can meditate against the rhythm and sound of waves crashing against the rocks. Grapes grow here

A lush vineyard in Ninh Thuan. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Duc