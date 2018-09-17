VnExpress International
Vietnam wins prestigious award as Asia’s leading tourist destination

By Tuan Hoang   September 17, 2018 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Vietnam was crowned the leading destination of Asia in 2018.

Vietnam won the award for “Asia’s Leading Destination” at the 2018 World Travel Awards in Hong Kong this month.

It is the first time the country has achieved this honor and the only win for Vietnam despite being nominated in nine categories this year.

World Travel Awards (WTA) is an annual award for those in tourism industry, from carriers, travel agencies to hotels, resorts and destinations. It is considered the Oscars of tourism industry by The Wall Street Journal and many other publications.

Individual Vietnamese companies however won several awards in smaller categories.

Leading travel company Vietravel won “Asia’s Leading Tour Operator 2018” for the sixth time in a row. National carrier Vietnam Airlines won “Asia’s Leading Airline – Premium Economy Class 2018”, while Naman Retreat was named “Asia’s Leading Retreat 2018”.

Last year the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism had won the award for “Asia’s Leading Tourist Board”.

Founded in 1993, after 25 years, WTA has become a global award with the participation of over 200 countries and garnered over 90 million views on TV this year.

Vietnam welcomed 12.9 million international visitors last year, up 29.1 percent year-on-year.

Tags: Vietnam Asia destination 2018 awards
 
