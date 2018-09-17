VnExpress International
​A Can Tho restaurant waxes nostalgic

By Ha Thanh   September 17, 2018 | 02:01 pm GMT+7

Everything about a Can Tho restaurant’s decor harks back to a bygone era.

Take a trip back to the 80s of Vietnam in this Can Thos restaurant (send to Hari)

The name of the restaurant is evocative: Hoi Do, meaning ‘back then’. At the restaurant’s entrance, a bicycle leans on a wall explaining its name and theme.

“This is a place for old people to find a part of their past, for young people to get a glimpse of how their parents and grandparents lived and for visitors to find out a little bit about how southern people lived in the 80s,” the owner says.

Take a trip back to the 80s of Vietnam in this Can Thos restaurant (send to Hari) - 1

In a neat yard with outdoor umbrellas and the shade of trees, rustic wooden tables and chairs await customers.

Take a trip back to the 80s of Vietnam in this Can Thos restaurant (send to Hari) - 2

The kitchen has been designed like an old grocery store.

Take a trip back to the 80s of Vietnam in this Can Thos restaurant (send to Hari) - 3

Inside the house attached to the restaurant, the 1980s theme continues in very authentic fashion, every inch a reminder of the past.

Take a trip back to the 80s of Vietnam in this Can Thos restaurant (send to Hari) - 4

The life for a middle-class family in the 80s is played out in detail. The husband is a teacher in his 50s, the wife has an eatery in front of the house, and all members of the family live together in the small house.

Take a trip back to the 80s of Vietnam in this Can Thos restaurant (send to Hari) - 5

The husband uses one room to tutor students, and it is furnished in a classroom format with a blackboard and benches.

Take a trip back to the 80s of Vietnam in this Can Thos restaurant (send to Hari) - 6

The dining room has floor tiles with patterns popular in the 80s, and furniture that was in vogue then.

Take a trip back to the 80s of Vietnam in this Can Thos restaurant (send to Hari) - 7

Some customers feel a pang when they see this black and white TV, a coveted treasure back then.

Take a trip back to the 80s of Vietnam in this Can Thos restaurant (send to Hari) - 8

Thermos flasks, hurricane lamps and glass bottles with conical paper caps are objects that senior and middle-aged customers will easily identify with.

Take a trip back to the 80s of Vietnam in this Can Thos restaurant (send to Hari) - 9

A sewing machine and fabric. The eighties were a time of self-reliance with families undertaking most tasks on their own.

Take a trip back to the 80s of Vietnam in this Can Thos restaurant (send to Hari) - 10

A sedge bag carries the menu, which lists reasonably priced food and drinks.

Take a trip back to the 80s of Vietnam in this Can Thos restaurant (send to Hari) - 11

A typical southern meal with savory dishes, vegetables and dessert costs VND40,000 ($1.7) while a drink costs VND14,000 ($0.6).

