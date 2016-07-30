Vietnam Football Federation website hacked

An image on the Vietnam Football Federation's website when it was hacked late Friday. Photo by VnExpress

Vietnam Football Federation's website was hacked on Friday night, not long after a cyber attack occurred at two major airport in the afternoon.

The self proclaimed Wolf Hacker left a message on the site saying it had been hacked and the content changed along with an image of a wolf.

After a few lines in Arabic, a message in English read: “In Syria [we] were living in peace. Look! What those Armed Terrorist Groups have done. They killed thousands of innocent Syrian civilians…we want to say that any one keeps silent today about what’s happening in Syria, are involved in the bath of blood just like armed terrorist groups who are asking for having their fake freedom, the freedom of killing people.”

It is not clear if the latest attack and the hackers are related to the previous incident that has caused flight delays at the two international airports of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat.

Previously, Vietnam Airlines' website was also breached at 4 p.m. Friday by hackers who changed the site's content with an announcement saying that the site had been hacked and a link to download confidential data of the airline's 400,000 frequent flier club members.

An insulting recording about Vietnam and the Philippines was posted, along with a message regarding China's claims to the South China Sea, known in Vietnam as the East Sea. Hacking group 1937cn claimed responsibility for the attack.

Screens displaying flight information at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat were seen containing distorted information about the South China Sea.

The sound systems were also taken over. Authorities also realized that a strange message had been airing for about four minutes, and turned off the entire loudspeaker system.

In late 2014, the website of the Vietnam Football Federation, along with Malaysia Football Federation, was also attacked after a football match between the two national teams.

