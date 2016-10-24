VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Unmuzzled dogs banned from Hanoi’s pedestrian zone

By Bui Hong Nhung   October 24, 2016 | 08:20 pm GMT+7

The ban came after local authorities received complaints about a large number of dogs around small children.

Dogs without muzzles are now forbidden from the pedestrian zone around the Hoan Kiem Lake (Sword Lake) in Hanoi as the city said it needs to protect locals and tourists in the area.

Pham Tuan Long, a senior official of Hoan Kiem District, told news website Dan Tri that the ban was introduced late last week after local authorities received complaints about a large number of dogs on the walking streets.

The pedestrian zone, which is opened from 7 p.m. on Friday through Sunday midnight, has become a new favorite destination for locals and tourists alike. But many parents say they don't feel safe bringing small children to a place with so many dogs around.

Nguyen Thi Hoa from Dong Da District said that her family always has to keep an eye on her two kids when they walk through the zone.

“Even adults can’t avoid a dog attack, not to mention young children,” she said.

“I also saw many dogs defecate on the streets but their owners didn’t clean after them,” Hoa added.

Even though some owners have argued that their dogs are friendly, the district insists there's no exception to the ban.

A government decree introduced from 2007 also stipulated that in public places or densely populated areas, dogs must be kept in cages or muzzled.

Related news:

> Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

> Hanoi to install free wi-fi hotspots around Hoan Kiem Lake

> $23 million in four days: Hanoi's tourist-friendly approach is paying off

Tags: walking street walking zone dogs muzzles
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top