Hanoi to install free wi-fi hotspots around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi is installing wi-fi transmitters around Hoan Kiem Lake so that foreign tourists and local residents can get online, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

The city has already installed two of the 21 planned wi-fi stations, and plans to have them connected by September 1 to coincide with plans to pedestrianize streets around the lake over the weekends.

Once the wi-fi network is up, users will be able to access the internet for up to 30 minutes. For a longer connection, users will have to log out of the network and log in again.

Chairman of Hanoi’s People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said at a meeting on August 4 that Hanoi will install public wi-fi hotpots around the city to help citizens keep up to date with traffic across the capital. To start with, Hanoi will install wi-fi transmitters at tourist attractions and popular spaces.

The city’s largest bus operator, Transerco, is working to install wi-fi devices on 200 buses after providing free wi-fi on its shuttle buses running from Hanoi Station to Noi Bai International Airport.

Hanoi isn’t the first city to be covered with free wi-fi. Tourist cities like Hoi An, Hue and Da Nang in the central region and Hai Phong and Ha Long in the north have been wireless since 2012.

