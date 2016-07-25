get-connected-with-free-wi-fi-on-hanoi-bus-routes

Hanoi Transport & Services Corporation (Transerco), the state-run provider of bus services for the capital, will complete the installation of Wi-Fi devices on 200 buses by the end of July, the government's online news portal reported.

Transerco said it will provide free Wi-Fi on bus routes 11 (Reunification Park-Vietnam National University of Agriculture) and 12 (Nghia Do Park- Dai Ang) in July before widening the whole network.

Since April this year, Transerco has been providing Wi-Fi on the orange shuttle buses running from Hanoi Station to Noi Bai International Airport.

Photo from the city's Department of Tourism

Transerco added that in the third quarter, its buses will have a face-lift with different colors for each route, rather than the yellow and red currently used.

The company is preparing to launch the first bus rapid transit system in Vietnam, which will transport passengers from Kim Ma to Yen Nghia Bus Station by the end of this year.

Data from Transerco shows that Hanoi has some 1000 buses that transport about 500 million passengers each year, equivalent to 15 percent of the total travel demand.

However, the number of people using buses in Hanoi dropped by 5-6 percent on-year over the first half of 2016 due to a rise in personal vehicles and increased traffic congestion, said Nguyen Hoang Hai, director of the city's Public Transport Management and Operation Center.

