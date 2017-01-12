VnExpress International
Fire destroys Suzuki warehouse in southern Vietnam

By Phuoc Tuan   January 12, 2017 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Fire fighters try to put out the flame at Suzuki warehouse in Dong Nai Province on Wednesday. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan

Flames engulfed thousands of square meters of vehicle accessories.

A three-hour inferno consumed a large warehouse registered to the Japanese motor company Suzuki in the southern province of Dong Nai on Wednesday.

The fire began at 8 p.m. and quickly engulfed thousands of square meters of the accessories warehouse, before leaping toward the company’s main office in Bien Hoa, the provincial capital.

Locals said they heard a series of major explosions.

No one was injured as the fire took place after working hours.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire and a damage estimate has yet to be calculated.

Tags: fire Suzuki Dong Nai Bien Hoa
 
