Fire destroys Suzuki warehouse in southern Vietnam

A three-hour inferno consumed a large warehouse registered to the Japanese motor company Suzuki in the southern province of Dong Nai on Wednesday.
The fire began at 8 p.m. and quickly engulfed thousands of square meters of the accessories warehouse, before leaping toward the company’s main office in Bien Hoa, the provincial capital.
Locals said they heard a series of major explosions.
No one was injured as the fire took place after working hours.
Police are investigating the cause of the fire and a damage estimate has yet to be calculated.
