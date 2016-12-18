VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Ho Chi Minh City bus catches fire

By Son Hoa   December 18, 2016 | 10:09 am GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City bus catches fire
Fire on top of the bus on Truong Chinh Street. Photo by VnExpress/Tin Tin

No one was hurt in the blaze which was caused by a short-circuit in a ceiling fan.

A Ho Chi Minh City bus burst into flames on Saturday morning soon after its passengers boarded another vehicle.

Nguyen Van Tinh, 40, said he was driving the bus down Truong Chinh Street in Tan Phu District when he caught whiff of a burning smell coming from the roof.

He pulled over, transferred his passengers to another bus, and was waiting for a repair team when the flames broke out.

The bus's small fire extinguisher failed to quell the blaze, inspiring neighbors to rush out of their homes with more extinguishers.

Fire investigators say a short-circuit in the ceiling fan triggered the fire.

Fire on top of the bus on Truong Chinh Street. Photo by VnExpress/Tin Tin

Fire on top of the bus on Truong Chinh Street. Photo by VnExpress/Tin Tin

Buses are essentially the only means of public transportation in Ho Chi Minh City. Despite cheap fares, many passengers complain about the quality of service.

Many of the city's buses have been on the road for over a decade and suffer frequent break-downs.

The fast-moving diesel buses aren't particularly convenient for disabled passengers or friendly to the environment.

Ridership on public buses dropped nearly 12 percent last year to 324 million, and 3.5 percent in the first nine months of 2016, according to the city’s transportation department.

Related news:

> Hanoi bus explodes, bursts into flames

> Midnight fire kills 6 in Saigon alley

Tags: Bus fire Ho Chi Minh City Saigon public transport
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top