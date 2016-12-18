Ho Chi Minh City bus catches fire

Fire on top of the bus on Truong Chinh Street. Photo by VnExpress/Tin Tin

A Ho Chi Minh City bus burst into flames on Saturday morning soon after its passengers boarded another vehicle.

Nguyen Van Tinh, 40, said he was driving the bus down Truong Chinh Street in Tan Phu District when he caught whiff of a burning smell coming from the roof.

He pulled over, transferred his passengers to another bus, and was waiting for a repair team when the flames broke out.

The bus's small fire extinguisher failed to quell the blaze, inspiring neighbors to rush out of their homes with more extinguishers.

Fire investigators say a short-circuit in the ceiling fan triggered the fire.

Fire on top of the bus on Truong Chinh Street. Photo by VnExpress/Tin Tin

Buses are essentially the only means of public transportation in Ho Chi Minh City. Despite cheap fares, many passengers complain about the quality of service.

Many of the city's buses have been on the road for over a decade and suffer frequent break-downs.

The fast-moving diesel buses aren't particularly convenient for disabled passengers or friendly to the environment.

Ridership on public buses dropped nearly 12 percent last year to 324 million, and 3.5 percent in the first nine months of 2016, according to the city’s transportation department.

Related news:

> Hanoi bus explodes, bursts into flames

> Midnight fire kills 6 in Saigon alley