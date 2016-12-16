midnight-fire-kills-6-in-saigon-alley

Six people including three children were killed when their house in an alley in Ho Chi Minh City's District 3 went on fire early on Friday.

Neighbors in the alley on Le Van Sy Street said they started seeing raging flames on the ground floor of the two-story house right after midnight.

They screamed and banged the door to warn the people inside. Four people who rented the second floor managed to jump down.

Six family members, who were on the ground floor, could not escape. The youngest was only 1 year old.

The fire spread quickly. Although firefighters arrived soon later and controlled the fire, almost everything inside was burned down. Two houses next door were slightly damaged.

Police are investigating the cause. The ground floor of the house serves as a coffee shop.

The ground floor is badly damaged. Photos by VnExpress/Son Hoa

The signboard for the coffee shop.

Almost everything inside has been burned down.

Police are investigating the incident.

