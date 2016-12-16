VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Midnight fire kills 6 in Saigon alley

By Duy Tran - Quoc Thang   December 16, 2016 | 09:21 am GMT+7

Four people managed to escape from the second floor when raging flames quickly engulfed the house in District 3.

Six people including three children were killed when their house in an alley in Ho Chi Minh City's District 3 went on fire early on Friday.

Neighbors in the alley on Le Van Sy Street said they started seeing raging flames on the ground floor of the two-story house right after midnight.

They screamed and banged the door to warn the people inside. Four people who rented the second floor managed to jump down.

Six family members, who were on the ground floor, could not escape. The youngest was only 1 year old.

The fire spread quickly. Although firefighters arrived soon later and controlled the fire, almost everything inside was burned down. Two houses next door were slightly damaged.

Police are investigating the cause. The ground floor of the house serves as a coffee shop. 

midnight-fire-kills-6-in-saigon-alley

The ground floor is badly damaged. Photos by VnExpress/Son Hoa
midnight-fire-kills-6-in-saigon-alley-1

The signboard for the coffee shop.
midnight-fire-kills-6-in-saigon-alley-2

Almost everything inside has been burned down.
midnight-fire-kills-6-in-saigon-alley-3

Police are investigating the incident.

Related news:

>Another karaoke bar catches fire in northern Vietnam

>Fire, explosions break out in Saigon's backpackers' street

Tags: Vietnam fire safety
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top